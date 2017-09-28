- Above is the full Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt Hell In A Cell match from the 2015 WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. Reigns pinned Wyatt after a spear to win the match.
- Randy Orton will be the guest on Edge & Christian's podcast today.
- WWE has a new t-shirt for Neville and one person isn't happy with it... Neville himself. Neville ripped the shirt on Twitter and called it an "atrocity", writing:
This ATROCITY is not on the NEVILLE LEVEL.— KING (@WWENeville) September 29, 2017
THE KING deserves better. @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/fMcwUnldoW
