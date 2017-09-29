Thanks to Tara's Friend Joe for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Jacksonville, Florida:
* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake
* Kairi Sane defeated Mandy Rose
* Hideo Itami defeated Murphy
* Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai
* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel
* Lars Sullivan defeated Cezar Bononi
* Ruby Riot defeated Vanessa Borne
* Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano defeated Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly
