Source: Sky Sports

Sky Sports has a new interview with Samoa Joe, who has been out of action since late August after suffering a knee injury during a match with John Cena at a WWE live event. Joe is slated to return to action in October.

Below are some highlights from the interview:

Returning in a few weeks and how his recovery is going:

"The recovery's going really well but I've only been able to perform at about 80 per cent capacity since joining NXT. Back then I had no chance to take time off because of the WWE opportunity, before I was just treating the knee problem with ice and elevation at home.

"Now it's the best I've ever felt, it really is. I also needed nasal surgery as I've broken my nose about eight times in my career so I was only breathing at around 60 per cent. You have no idea how invigorating it is now."

Roman Reigns being one of his targets:

"Roman Reigns is very good, he's at the peak of his career. The fans have a bone to pick with him but that doesn't concern me. He's WWE's guy, he's beaten Cena but he's never beaten me. Next time I'll beat his ass."

Joe also discussed facing Brock Lesnar again. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

