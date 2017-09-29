- Above is the first video from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie in several months, featuring YouTube star Nicol Concilio.

- Dolph Ziggler celebrated National Poetry Day on Thursday with this tweet taking a shot at internet fans:

#NationalPoetryDay

more than once, me "showing up" nostalgia, that's a given...

haven't seen marks this internet-sad, since ghostbusters were women

pic.twitter.com/nu0NtkbC6f — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 28, 2017

- As seen below, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya is headed to make a "pretty cool" appearance with MLB's Boston Red Sox tonight as they face the Houston Astros:

Gonna do something pretty cool with the #BostonRedSox tonight!!! Can't wait to share..... ?????? pic.twitter.com/3yNrAvWo1k — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 29, 2017

