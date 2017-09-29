- Last night's Victory Road edition of Impact Wrestling saw X Division Champion Trevor Lee retain over Petey Williams with an assist from Caleb Konley. In the video above, Lee celebrates and says he used to look up to Petey but not anymore. Lee raises the title and says everyone in the X Division now looks up to him.

- There has been talk that some Impact Wrestling departures will be confirmed soon, according to PWInsider. There's also talk that some talents aren't getting calls back from officials when they have questions as of late. Regarding potential departures, Low Ki and Eddie Kingston's deals are set to expire soon but apparently there may be other talents leaving the company.

- Below is video of Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III talking about teaming with James Storm for next Thursday's match against Texano Jr. and El Hijo del Fantasma. After their recent feud, EC3 says the enemy of his enemy is at least good enough to be his tag team partner, so they will see how next week goes.

