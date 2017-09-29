As noted earlier, it's believed that several Impact Wrestling departures will be announced soon. Former Tag Team Champion Robbie E announced on Twitter today that he is leaving the company.

Robbie E On TNA Stars Succeeding In WWE, If He Expects To Return To GFW, Dixie Carter, Dad Bods
Below are tweets from Robbie and Impact on the departure:

