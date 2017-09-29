- As seen above, WWE Games has released their recreated entrance for Seth Rollins in the WWE 2K18 video game.

- No word yet on why Nigel McGuinness missed WWE No Mercy and this week's WWE 205 Live episode but PWInsider notes that it may have been due to time off for a personal commitment. This week's 205 Live was called by Vic Joseph and Nigel's replacement, Byron Saxton.

- Cathy Kelley looks at how the rest of the cruiserweights hate new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in this new video from WWE Digital:

