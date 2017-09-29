Ian Riccaboni and BJ Whitmer check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. QT Marshall and Josh Woods make their entrances.

QT Marshall vs. Josh Woods

Woods slams Marshall to the mat. Marshall elbows Woods in the face. Woods goes for a cross arm-breaker on Marshall. Woods kicks Marshall in the face. The fight spills to ringside. Woods sends Marshall into the ringside barrier. Marshall dodges a knee strike attempt at ringside, causing Woods to take out a member of the ring crew instead. Woods hits a Modified Suplex on Marshall at ringside before connecting with a running knee strike as well. Woods rolls Marshall back into the ring. Marshall kicks and strikes Woods. Woods connects with another knee strikes on Marshall before pinning him for a two count. The fight spills onto the ring apron. Marshall hits a backdrop on Woods on the apron as we head into a commercial break.

Marshall hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Woods as we return from the commercial break. Marshall rolls Woods back into the ring before clotheslining him in the corner. Woods connects with a forearm to the face of Marshall. Marshall kicks Woods. Marshall hits an STO on Woods. Marshall splashes Woods in the corner. Woods eventually hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Marshall. Woods hits a running knee strike in the corner on Marshall before pinning him for a two count. Marshall hits an Insiguri on Woods. Marshall powerbombs Woods. Woods locks in an armlock as Marshall attempts to pin him. Woods transitions into an ankle lock on Marshall. Marshall taps out.

Winner: Josh Woods

Caprice Coleman checks in backstage for a Coleman's Pulpit segment. He talks with Mark Briscoe. Coleman seems to be attempting to stir the pot between Mark and Bully Ray. Mark claims that it's been an honor to team with Bully.

ROH World Champion Cody makes his entrance. He joins the announce team.

Jay White and Sho Tanaka make their entrances as the first two entrants in the Honor Rumble

Honor Rumble:

Jay White vs. Sho Tanaka vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Rhett Titus vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Will Ferrara vs. Yohei Komatsu vs. Alex Shelley vs. Silas Young vs. Sal Rinauro vs. Shane Taylor vs. Flip Gordon vs. Jay Lethal vs. Hanson vs. Chris Sabin vs. Bully Ray vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Raymond Rowe vs. Glacier

Sho immediately attempts to send White over the top rope. White pushes Sho. Sho kisses the foot of White and offers a handshake. Sho pulls White in and attempts to send him over the top rope again. White elbows Sho in the face. Sho connects with some knee strikes on White. White dropkicks Sho. Sho sends White over the top rope onto the ring apron. White rolls back into the ring and strikes Sho. Punishment Martinez makes his entrance. Martinez and White exchange strikes. Martinez sends White into the corner. Martinez kicks White before kicking Sho as well. Jonathan Gresham makes his entrance. Gresham strikes the back of Martinez. Martinez strikes Gresham before sending him to the corner. White connects with a forearm to Martinez. Sho dropkicks Martinez. Gresham hits a hurricanruna from off the second rope on Martinez. White eventually hits a German Suplex on Martinez. Rhett Titus makes his entrance as Sho is dumped over the top rope and eliminated by Gresham. Titus strikes Gresham before striking White as well. Titus kicks White. Titus dropkicks Martinez. White uppercuts Titus. Frankie Kazarian slowly makes his entrance while watching his opponents fight in the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Alex Shelley makes his entrance as we return from the commercial break. Will Ferrara and Yohei Komatsu entered during the commercial break. Shelley hits an Inverted DDT into the second turnbuckle on Titus. Martinez sends Gresham over the top rope and eliminates him. Martinez sends White over the top rope to eliminate him as well. Shelley chops Martinez. Martinez attempts to Chokeslam Shelley, Shelley spits water in his face. Titus hits a running kick to the face of Martinez. Shelley sends Titus over the top rope to eliminate him. Silas Young makes his entrance. Young strikes Shelley. Young sends Ferrara over the top rope to eliminate him. All of the competitors strike Martinez several times. They all work together to sends Martinez over the top rope and eliminate him. Sal Rinauro makes his entrance. Kazarian slams Rinauro's head off the top turnbuckle. Rinauro strikes Kazarian several times. Shane Taylor makes his entrance. Taylor dumps Shelley and Young over the top rope to eliminate them both. Rinauro attempts to shake Taylor's hand. Taylor sends Rinauro over the top rope to eliminate him as well. Taylor picks Komatsu up and press slams him out of the ring on to Rinauro and Shelley to eliminate him. Cody briefly leaves the announce table to hand Taylor some money. Flip Gordon makes his entrance. Gordon attempts a springboard cross-body on Taylor, Taylor catches him. Gordon escapes and eventually connects with a kick to the face of Taylor. Taylor kicks Gordon and sends him over the top rope to the apron. Kazarian points out that Gordon is rolling back into the ring to Taylor. Taylor drives his boot into Gordon. Kazarian attacks Taylor from behind. Taylor headbutts Kazarian. Jay Lethal makes his entrance. Lethal and Taylor exchange strikes. Taylor hits a spinebuster on Lethal as we head into a commercial break.

Hanson, who entered during the commercial break, clotheslines Lethal in the corner as we return. Hanson clotheslines Gordon in the opposite corner. Taylor clotheslines Hanson. Chris Sabin makes his entrance. Sabin and Kazarian exchange strikes. Sabin eventually turns his attention to Hanson as Lethal starts fighting Kazarian. Taylor chops Gordon in the corner. Bully Ray makes his entrance. Bully strikes Taylor several times. Bully eventually strikes all of his opponents. Raymond Rowe makes his entrance. Rowe strikes Lethal. Rowe connects with a knee strike to Gordon. Bully and Rowe exchange strikes. Hanson joins in as they unsuccessfully attempt to eliminate Bully. Mark Briscoe makes his entrance. Mark Briscoe starts chopping everyone in sight. Hanson and Rowe send Mark over the top rope to eliminate him. Glacier makes his entrance as we head into another commercial.

Glacier strikes everyone that comes near him as we return from the commercial break. Hanson and Rowe send Taylor over the top rope to eliminate him. Glacier slams Rowe and Hanson's heads into each other. Rowe gets Sabin over a the top rope and on to the apron, Sabin strikes Rowe. Hanson connects with a boot to the face of Sabin to eliminate him. Bully sends Glacier over the top rope to eliminate him. Bully sends Hanson over the top rope to eliminate him before eliminating Rowe as well. Lethal, Gordon, Bully and Kazarian standoff as the final four. Kazarian strikes Lethal as Bully connects with a boot to Gordon. Bully chops Gordon. Bully dumps Gordon over the top rope to the apron, Gordon kicks Bully in the face. Gordon jumps to the rope, Kazarian pushes him off to the outside to eliminate him. Kazarian stomps Bully in the corner. Lethal slams Kazarian's head off the top turnbuckle. Kazarian clotheslines Lethal. Kazarian lifts Lethal onto the top turnbuckle. Kazarian attempts a superplex, Lethal fights out of it. Bully hits a Scoop Slam on Kazarian. Bully and Lethal hit the Wassup combo on Kazarian. Kazarian dodges a kick attempt from Lethal, causing Lethal to kick Ray. Kazarian clotheslines Bully over the top rope to eliminate him. Lethal sends Kazarian over the top rope, Kazarian holds avoids the floor. The fight spills back into he ring. Lethal dropkicks Kazarian. Lethal hits a cutter on Kazarian. Christopher Daniels comes out. The referee prevents Daniels from getting in the ring as Lethal sends Kazarian over the top to the outside. Kazarian rolls back into the ring as the referee didn't see his elimination. Daniels climbs up to the apron. Lethal sends Kazarian into Daniels, causing Daniels to fall into the ring. Lethal hits the Lethal Injection on Daniels. Kazarian sends Lethal over the top rope to eliminate him for the win.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

Kazarian celebrates with Daniels in the ring after the match. Daniels grabs a microphone and calls the fans garbage. Daniels hypes Kazarian's title match with Cody next week as the show comes to a close.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.