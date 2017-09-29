Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, Randy Orton talked to Edge and Christian about the latest stage of his wrestling career and candidly discussed a huge difference between now and when he first got started in the business.

It's no secret that Orton is not in the same physical condition as he was during the early part of his career. At 37 years old, Orton is one of the longest-tenured superstars on the roster and it's not as easy for him to maintain his peak physique as it was when he was younger.

"I'm always up and down when it comes to my body," Orton admitted. "It's stressful, it is."

Edge and Christian both know how hard it is to maintain a strict eating regimen while eating healthy. Orton said past injuries made him fall out of shape for long stretches, and he also admitted to having a sweet tooth. Orton then jokingly took aim at Kevin Owens, saying he wishes he could get over the way Owens did.

"I guess Kevin Owens has it figured out. He started fat and he'll finish fat," Orton said with a laugh. "He's trying to get himself over as the fat guy that can fight. Bless his heart, that's great. I'm jealous."

Christian pointed out that it's easier for heels to get over despite bad physical condition, calling it "bad physique heat." At this stage in his career, Orton said he loved the idea. He also revealed that he's hoping to return to the dark-side soon because he's tired of playing the good guy.

"I love it and I'm gonna use that, hopefully sooner than later when I turn heel again because I'm sick of this babyface thing, that's for sure," Orton said.

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83.