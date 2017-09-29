- Above is Kevin Owens defending his WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at last year's Hell in a Cell PPV. After powerbombing Rollins through two chairs, Owens picked up the victory via pinfall.

- WWE posted an article about Roman Reigns' 5 biggest victories thus far in his WWE career. The group included: The 2015 Royal Rumble Match, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Sheamus on Raw (December 14, 2015), defeating Triple H at WrestleMania 32, his recent win against John Cena at No Mercy, and conquering The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

- As noted, The Young Bucks revealed that they received a cease and desist letter from WWE after staging a Bullet Club "invasion" outside of this week's WWE Raw in Ontario, California. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported WWE claimed in the letter that The Young Bucks were using their intellectual property, mainly the "Too Sweet" hand gesture. WWE claims ownership of the hand gesture due to their purchase of WCW's intellectual property. In response to this, The Young Bucks released a "cease and desist" shirt today with "Too Sweet" censored on the front. According to Matt Jackson, the shirt has been up for less than an hour and is already the number one shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees' website.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade! — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) September 29, 2017

It's been up about 40 mins & already #1 on the site. Thanks guys! https://t.co/bPMaYKBIcx — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) September 29, 2017

