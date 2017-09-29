- Above and below are some WWE 2K18 videos from UpUpDownDown's YouTube channel. The group uploaded the entrances for New Day and Braun Strowman, along with a dream match between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels.

- WWE posted on their Twitter account The Undertaker's entrance for the upcoming WWE video game, which will be released on October 17.

JBL Talks WWE Status And Future, The Undertaker's Retirement, Big Show Story From 'Wrestler's Court'
See Also
JBL Talks WWE Status And Future, The Undertaker's Retirement, Big Show Story From 'Wrestler's Court'

- Netflix renewed GLOW for a second season and the cast is already training in the ring with former WWE Superstar, Chavo Guerrero Jr., who also trained the group in the first season. Alison Brie posted a video of her working on how to perform a sunset flip with Chavo.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles