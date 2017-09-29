- Above and below are some WWE 2K18 videos from UpUpDownDown's YouTube channel. The group uploaded the entrances for New Day and Braun Strowman, along with a dream match between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels.
- WWE posted on their Twitter account The Undertaker's entrance for the upcoming WWE video game, which will be released on October 17.
There's no entrance more awe-inspiring than The #Undertaker's, and that certainly remains the case in #WWE2K18! @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/vH19w2oq1z— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2017
- Netflix renewed GLOW for a second season and the cast is already training in the ring with former WWE Superstar, Chavo Guerrero Jr., who also trained the group in the first season. Alison Brie posted a video of her working on how to perform a sunset flip with Chavo.
