- Above, Torrie Wilson spoke to TMZ Sports on Playboy's Hugh Hefner, who passed away two days ago at the age of 91, calling him a "genius." While in the WWE, Wilson appeared on the cover of Playboy numerous times and spoke about how it helped her career.

"It definitely helped my popularity while I was with the WWE," Wilson said. "It was a huge opportunity for me and kind of brought me to the next level."

- Samoa Joe sent out a bit of a warning via his Twitter saying, "It will be televised." Joe has been on the shelf from not only knee surgery, but nasal surgery, as well. He is scheduled to return to the ring in October.

