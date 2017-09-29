- Above, WWE SmackDown Announcer, Greg Hamilton, posted his first vlog to his new YouTube channel. In this episode, he hung with Shinsuke Nakamura as they went for some food while in Hawaii.

- Charlotte Flair will be at Barnes & Noble located at 1315 North Milwaukee, Boise, Idaho starting at 3pm on September 30. She be signing for the first 300 fans to pick up her new co-autobiography, "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair & The Rise of Charlotte."

- Earlier this week, at a WWE 2K18 event, Bobby Roode spoke with Dual Shockers about his upcoming match against Dolph Ziggler at Hell in a Cell on Sunday. Roode talked about how they really aren't very different and both demand respect while in the ring.

"I think it's going to be great," Roode said. "Dolph is one of those guys that, looking from the outside in, I thought was an incredible talent. Him and I aren't that different; I said it on TV last night. We are really alike in a lot of ways. We both demand respect in the ring, we both want to go out there and tell a great story, and outperform everything on the show. If we have that attitude going into the match, I think we have the opportunity to do what he says everyday, which is to go out there and steal the show."

