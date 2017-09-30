- Yesterday was "National Coffee Day" and WWE celebrated by posting two videos involving coffee. Above is Chris Jericho spilling some on Kane and below is "Macho Man" Randy Savage calling Ricky Steamboat a cup of coffee, in reference to his stay in the main event scene.

- As noted, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work a WWE live event in Winnipeg tonight, but isn't scheduled again with the company for awhile. It was also noted John Cena is off this weekend's house shows and will be off for another couple weeks, but is still advertised for The Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.

- At last night's NXT live event in Tampa, Florida a fan charged the ring during a match between Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Heavy Machinery and Kassius Ohno. Multiple live reports said O'Reilly kicked the man in the face when he got up to the ring before security was able to pull him to the back. Below is video (Original Credit: @TheRagingRockSt) of the fan being pulled away.

@WrestlingInc a fan jumped into the ring during the match w Adam cole the fan got kicked in the face by oriley #NXTTampa — Graven (@gravenbabies) September 30, 2017

Footage of the fan who got kicked in the face by Kyle O'Reilly being taken out by security at #NXTTampa ????pic.twitter.com/uYOk4NC8tN — Annette ?? 6 Days ?? (@AnnetteReid24) September 30, 2017

