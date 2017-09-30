Source: Fox Sports Australia

Kurt Angle spoke with Fox Sports Australia on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Being in the drug testing pool with WWE:

"I haven't taken the physical to wrestle but the drug testing — I'm part of that. I'm a talent on TV. Although they don't treat me as a wrestler, if you're a talent, you're involved in everything. You can get drug tested at any point in time."

The potential of the Jason Jordan storyline leading to Angle getting in the ring:

"I would say I will most likely wrestle. I have not taken a physical yet. I'm basically waiting on the boss. It's up to Vince McMahon. I would imagine I will. I'd imagine the storyline is going to go somewhere with Jason Jordan, so I'm just being patient and enjoying the general manager job. Hopefully, eventually I'll get back to wrestling."

How much he could wrestle and who he'd like to face:

"Depending on how they use me — I could wrestle a few years or I could wrestle a few months. If they're selective and put me with guys who really need that rub or guys at the top and want to put me in the title picture. I can't do it full-time. I can't do what I used to be doing but I can still go. I can probably do it for a few more years. They would have to be very selective with how they use me. There's talent I've wrestled already like HHH, [John] Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and ones I haven't. The ones that come to mind are Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns. Dean Ambrose, Sheamus and Cesaro, Rusev — hopefully I'll be able to mix it up with a few of those guys as well."

