- Above are ten memorable moments that took place after Raw went off the air. The video includes: The Rock giving Shane McMahon a Rock Bottom, John Cena and Sheamus having fun with Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman (and the Cruiserweight Division) putting down Enzo.

- Today, former WWE Women's Champion, Candice Michelle, turns 39 years old. Other birthdays include: Trevor Lee (24), Eli Cottonwood (43), and Chris Von Erich, who would have turned 48 years old. WWE posted a gallery of some of Candice Michelle's best photos.

John Cena On Complacency In WWE Locker Room, Wrestlers Struggling After Facing Him, Nakamura, More

- Last night, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya, threw out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox's game. Wearing her title, Natalya was able to throw it right over the plate. Below are photos and a video of her pitch.

