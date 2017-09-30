- Above are ten memorable moments that took place after Raw went off the air. The video includes: The Rock giving Shane McMahon a Rock Bottom, John Cena and Sheamus having fun with Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman (and the Cruiserweight Division) putting down Enzo.
- Today, former WWE Women's Champion, Candice Michelle, turns 39 years old. Other birthdays include: Trevor Lee (24), Eli Cottonwood (43), and Chris Von Erich, who would have turned 48 years old. WWE posted a gallery of some of Candice Michelle's best photos.
- Last night, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya, threw out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox's game. Wearing her title, Natalya was able to throw it right over the plate. Below are photos and a video of her pitch.
Right over the plate! @WWE Superstar @NatByNature throws out the first pitch at tonight's @RedSox game on #BallparkCam pic.twitter.com/9iRPQDVp3M— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 30, 2017
