- Above are ten memorable moments that took place after Raw went off the air. The video includes: The Rock giving Shane McMahon a Rock Bottom, John Cena and Sheamus having fun with Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman (and the Cruiserweight Division) putting down Enzo.

- Today, former WWE Women's Champion, Candice Michelle, turns 39 years old. Other birthdays include: Trevor Lee (24), Eli Cottonwood (43), and Chris Von Erich, who would have turned 48 years old. WWE posted a gallery of some of Candice Michelle's best photos.

- Last night, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya, threw out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox's game. Wearing her title, Natalya was able to throw it right over the plate. Below are photos and a video of her pitch.

Had the most awesome time tonight throwing out the first pitch for the #bostonredsox! And I nailed it! Cuz I can do it ALL! ?????? #Champ4Ever @mlb @wwe A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

