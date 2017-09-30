The WWE rumors have been swirling, immensely, as of late about who the next potential superstar will be to enter the ring. And while, for a time, the rumors were swirling about Conor McGregor trading the octagon for the turnbuckle -- rumors which, ultimately, proved to be unfounded -- the rumor mill has now turned their attention to Ronda Rousey, who is rumored to be heading to the WWE after her defeat at the hands of both Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Rousey, it should be noted, hasn't had a fight since December 2016, and the rumor is, she's never stepping back into the Octagon again.

And these were rumors that Charlotte Flair was all-too-happy to address when she stopped by Busted Open with hosts Dave Lagreca, Bully Ray & Larry Dallas.

Quipping "she knows where to find me!" when asked by the hosts about Rousey, Charlotte went on to sing her praises.

"So many people care about her," she remarked. "I'm glad that she's bringing so much attention to the sport. But if you're asking me whether or not she'll be joining the WWE, or whether there will be a match between us, I can honestly say that I have no idea."

Charlotte, who is one-fourth of the WWE's Four Horsewomen (a nod and a wink to her father, Ric Flair, who -- in the prime of his career -- was one of the Four Horsemen alongside Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard), originally confronted Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir with her fellow Horsewomen Bayley and Becky Lynch at the Mae Young Classic. However, as of late, the Four Horsewomen have been in-fighting amongst themselves, leading many to believe that there's not only a potential match between the four of them coming, but that there's a possible Charlotte-Rousey collaboration in the near-future.

Charlotte is currently promoting her book, "Second Nature," which was co-written with her father.

