- WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appeared on Good Day LA this past week to promote the new season of Broken Skull Challenge, as seen in the video above. The interview was strictly about the show and wrestling was not discussed.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal posted the photo below with former WWE star Vladamir Kozlov backstage at last weekend's SmackDown live event in Shenzen.

It was a nice surprise seeing a familiar face backstage in Shenzhen. My old friend and former WWE Superstar Vladamir Kozlov, who was in China promoting a movie he stared in... #wweshenzhen #longhairdontcare A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

