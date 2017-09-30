- Above, Nikki Bella gave an update on how her knee is giving her trouble as she continues practicing for her Dancing with the Stars appearances. As noted, Nikki said John Cena will be at the next show and she's going to dedicate her dance to him.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which Superstar has done the most to grow the Women's Revolution?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Charlotte Flair (31 percent), Sasha Banks (16 percent), Nikki and Brie Bella (13 percent), Alexa Bliss (11 percent), and Asuka (8 percent). Other Superstars listed in the poll were: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Emma, Carmella, Natalya, and "Other," which received 5 percent of the vote.

- On their Twitter, WWE posted a quick clip of Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry, supporting Connor's Cure as WWE continues the fight against pediatric cancer. In the video, Curry said, "The only thing kids should be worried about is having fun, not cancer."

