- A number of WWE 2K18 entrances are being released today, above is Roman Reigns and below is Naomi.

- WWE posted a gallery showing photos from every Hell in a Cell match since its debut in 1997 with The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. This year's Hell in a Cell matches are Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon and The Usos taking on The New Day.

- Corey Graves tweeted out that during a baseball game, his son ran to second base and celebrated by dancing like Enzo Amore. Graves followed that up with "I have failed as a father." Drew Gulak responded with disappointment as one of his recent Power Point slides was "No celebrations." Enzo was able to capture the Cruiserweight Championship against Neville at No Mercy last weekend.

My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate.



I have failed as a father.

