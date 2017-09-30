A new Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dash Wilder and Rhyno make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder

Rhyno briefly locks in a headlock, Wilder pushes Rhyno to the ropes. Rhyno locks in a wrist lock before switching back to a headlock on Wilder. Wilder eventually connects with a forearm to the face of Rhyno. Rhyno hits a shoulder block on Wilder. Rhyno slams Wolder's head off the top turnbuckle. Wilder sends Rhyno to the opposite corner. Wilder runs towards Rhyno, Rhyno dumps Wilder over the top rope to the ring apron. Rhyno strikes Wilder. Rhyno attempts to Suplex Wilder back into the ring from the apron, Wilder blocks it. Wilder spikes Rhyno's shoulder on the top rope before getting back into the ring. Wilder stomps on Rhyno's shoulder. Rhyno strikes and chops Wilder. Wilder elbows Rhyno in the face. Wilder pins Rhyno for a two count. Rhyno eventually strikes Wilder several times. Rhyno clotheslines Wilder. Rhyno hits a belly-to-belly suplex on Wilder before pinning him for a two count. Wilder hits a jawbreaker on Rhyno. Wilder dropkicks Rhyno before pinning him for a two count. Wilder goes to the second rope and attempts an Elbow Drop, Rhyno moves out of the way. Rhyno goes for the Gore, Wilder strikes him with his knee. Rhyno hits a Spinebuster on Wilder. Rhyno pins Wilder for the win.

Winner: Rhyno

A recap of Brock Lesnar defeating Braun Strowman to successfully retain the Universal Championship at No Mercy is shown.

A recap of the verbal exchange on RAW between Mickie James and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss from RAW is shown.

A recap of Roman Reigns defeating John Cena at No Mercy is shown.

Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Drew Gulak and Tony Nese make their entrances.

Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik vs. Drew Gulak & Tony Nese

Metalik and Nese start the match. Nese kicks Metalik before sending him to the ropes. Metalik ducks a clothesline attempt from Nese. Metalik hits a modified arm-drag on Nese. Metalik hits a head-scissors on Nese. Metalik dropkicks Nese from off the second rope before pinning him for a one count. Dorado is tagged in. Dorado hits a springboard moonsault on Nese before pinning pinning him for a two count. Metalik tags back in. Nese catches Dorado during a springboard cross-body attempt. Metalik hits a missile dropkick from off the top rope through Dorado to Nese. Gulak comes into the ring. Metalik sends him out of the ring. Dorado sends Nese out of the ring on the opposite side. Metalik hits the ropes, Gulak grabs his leg. Dorado hits a Seated Senton on Gulak from off the apron at ringside. Nese comes back into the ring. Nese hits a modified shoulder block on Metalik. Nese pins Metalik for a two count as we head into a commercial break.

Gulak and Dorado are now the legal men for their teams as we return from the commercial break. After exchanging pin attempts, Dorado chops Gulak. Dorado hits a Back-Handspring into a Stunner on Gulak. Nese breaks up a pin attempt by Dorado on Gulak. Nese kicks Metalik before sending him out of the ring. Dorado hits a backdrop on Nese from the ring apron, which sends Nese out of the ring. Dorado drives his should into Gulak. Dorado attempts a Sunset Flip on Gulak, Gulak blocks it and pins him for a two count. Dorado ducks a clothesline attempt by Gulak before kicking him in the face. Dorado ascends the turnbuckle, Nese grabs his leg. Dorado backhands Nese. Metalik hits a Senton to the outside on Nese. Dorado spikes Gulak's neck on the top rope. Dorado hits a Springboard Shooting Star Senton from the top rope on Gulak. Dorado pins Gulak for the win.

Winners: Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik

A recap of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore's in-ring promo from RAW is shown, featuring a confrontation by the entire Cruiserweight Division and a verbal confrontation and attack by Neville.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show of Roman Reigns defeating Intercontinental Champion The Miz on RAW before being attacked by Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and The Miz.

