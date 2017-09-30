- Above is a NJPW video featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, showing clips from his career.

- ROH Global Wars tour will take place in Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Columbus later on this month and ROH has been making a string of match announcements for the upcoming shows. In Buffalo, Bullet Club members Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will take on The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan). In Columbus, it will be Cody defending his ROH Championship against KUSHIDA. Also announced, Toru Yano, Will Ospreay, and Minoru Suzuki will be appearing on all four stops of the live event tour.

See Also KUSHIDA On If He Would Want To Wrestle Daniel Bryan

- NJPW released a new Bullet Club themed shirt for Kenny Omega, which you can check out below. As noted, Omega will be appearing on all four stops of ROH's Global Wars tour and will defend the IWGP US Championship in Chicago against YOSHI-HASHI, who challenged him after Omega's match against Juice Robinson at NJPW Destruction in Kobe.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.