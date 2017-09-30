Source: Dual Shockers

Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) spoke with Dual Shockers on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

If there's a tag team title run in their future:

Tyler Breeze: "I would hope so, man. You know, we're busy with the [Fashion] Files and everything. Solving cases throughout the WWE. Eventually, The New Day and the Usos got to wrap it up and they need new people to face. We already had a couple run-ins with the Usos and I think people want to see more."

Fandango: "I think post Hell in a Cell, when they kind of finish their business, and we wrap up our case here that we've been working on, maybe we'll set our sights on those tag team titles."

How they were brought together as a team:

Tyler Breeze: "Yeah, it had been brought up a couple times and it was one of those things where he was doing nothing; I was doing nothing; we were just tossed together to see what happens. I don't even know if they were banking on us clicking the way we did. Especially stumbling upon something like Fashion Files that took off and people really enjoy it. It was, kind of, a lot of luck and one of those things you try real hard at."

