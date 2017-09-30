- More WWE 2K18 entrances have been released, above is Shinsuke Nakamura and below is Jinder Mahal.

- According to PWInsider, Titus O'Neil is looking to have his court case moved from California, due to the lack of legal jurisdiction over him in the state. He contends since he's not a resident, nor has businesses or property in the state, the United States District Court of California doesn't have jurisdiction on him in case a legal resident sues him. As noted, a lawsuit was brought against O'Neil from the first season taping of Swerved (a series that involved pranks) when he was accused of kicking and injuring a cameraman after getting shocked in a segment. The cameraman (Donald Anderson) claims he hasn't been able to work since the injury and is suing for $1.2 million in damages. O'Neil is looking to have the case moved to Florida (where he resides) or Virginia (where the alleged incident took place). A hearing on the matter will be held in Los Angeles on October 23 at 2pm.

See Also Full WWE 2K18 DLC And Season Pass Details Announced

- WWE and IGN announced they will be teaming up for a eSports Showdown where WWE Superstars will go head-to-head in fighting video games. It will be held at The Garage, which is located at 611 W. 50th Street in New York City at 7pm on October 5. Already announced is AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Cesaro, Kofi Kingston, and some surprise entrants. The event will also be streamed on on UpUpDownDown and WWE's official YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. For more information, click here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.