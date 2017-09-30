- Above is from 1996 when The Undertaker was set to take on Mankind in a Buried Alive Match. From a cemetery, Undertaker sent a warning to his opponent.

- As noted, earlier this week John Cena was a keynote speaker at the Inbound 2017 marketing and sales event in Boston. WWE wrote that this marked his first public appearance since losing to Roman Reigns at No Mercy, last Sunday. Below, Cena did a quick video giving thanks for being included at the event.

Thank you to everyone at #INBOUND17 for your questions, your thoughts, and most importantly your participation. Today was great. @inbound pic.twitter.com/EjpOUpaIPv — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 29, 2017

- WCPW (which will soon be rebranding as Defiant Wrestling) announced that Stu Bennett (formerly known as Wade Barrett) is their new General Manager going forward and will open their Refuse to Lose iPPV on October 2. Barrett was with WWE from 2007 until his release in May of 2016.

Stu Bennett revealed as the new General Manager and will open the show in Newcastle on Monday night. Live on PPV. #RefuseToLose pic.twitter.com/kriLdmRpvo — WCPW (@wcpw) September 30, 2017

There are going to be a few changes around here. @WCPW #RefuseToLose https://t.co/eWUn3uDEcP — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 30, 2017

