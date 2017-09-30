- Above, Cathy Kelley takes a look at Sasha Banks and Bayley trying to becoming "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's new best friend. They've done this previously with Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

- As noted, Asuka's The Undefeated Empress Collection is headed to the WWE Network on Monday. According to WWE Network News, the Hell in a Cell Collection will arrive on the same day featuring the very first HIAC Match between Undertaker and Shawn Michaels all the way through Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. Asuka's collection shows her journey through NXT from her debut to her call up to the main roster. You can check out the full listings here.

- Earlier today, at a FCC MMA event, Jonno Mears was able to lock in a Walls of Jericho submission, which forced his opponent to tap out. The video has already made its way to Jericho who responded on Twitter, "Haha, see? The Walls of Jericho really works!" You can check out the impressive finish in the video below.

Jonno Mears with the Walls of Jericho #fcc19

