The Attitude Era is still widely regarded as the best era in the history of the WWE. On a recent episode of The Roman Show, Brian Christopher, son of Jerry "The King: Lawler, recalled a time where Vince McMahon had to tell his wrestlers to shape up.

During his run with WWE, Christopher was known as Grand Master Sexay and was a one-time tag team champion teamed up with Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi to form Too Cool during the Attitude Era. The Attitude Era was defined by the immense level of talent on the roster from top to bottom, so McMahon wanted everyone to have the mindset of trying to be the best.

"One day Vince put us in a big ball room and he said, 'As of today everyone is going to have attitude,'" Christopher recalls.

Christopher said that having attitude wasn't just an idea, it was a lifestyle for WWE superstars back then. He said he believes it's one of the biggest differences between wrestlers of the past and the current superstars.

"I don't care if you are at the mall, if you are eating at a restaurant, I don't care if you are at the airport. We had attitude," Christopher said. "We didn't read scripts and stuff like that from writers that write for The Simpsons that's what done today."

The Attitude Era was an incredible marketing success for the WWE and attracted fans away from its biggest rival, WCW. Eventually, WWE defeated WCW in a ratings war and bought WCW's trademarks, logos, copyrights, video library and several wrestler contracts.

"When you have people like DX, Chyna, Chris Benoit, Hardy Boyz, I can go on and on," Christopher said. "You can't compare. We put WCW out of business."

