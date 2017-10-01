- Here are some more WWE 2K18 entrances, above is Batista and below is Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. As noted, 2K also released the full DLC and Season Pass details, which you can check out by clicking here.

- Today, WWE Superstar Curtis Axel turns 38 years old. Other birthdays today include Robbie E (34) and Rico Constantino (56).

Kurt Angle On Being Included In WWE Drug Testing, Jason Jordan Story Leading To In-Ring Action, More
- Yesterday, Corey Graves said he "failed as a father" after cracking a joke about his son celebrating like Enzo Amore. Enzo didn't let this go as he responded that Graves didn't fail as a father, but rather, as a wrestler.

