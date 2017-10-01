- Here are some more WWE 2K18 entrances, above is Batista and below is Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. As noted, 2K also released the full DLC and Season Pass details, which you can check out by clicking here.

- Today, WWE Superstar Curtis Axel turns 38 years old. Other birthdays today include Robbie E (34) and Rico Constantino (56).

- Yesterday, Corey Graves said he "failed as a father" after cracking a joke about his son celebrating like Enzo Amore. Enzo didn't let this go as he responded that Graves didn't fail as a father, but rather, as a wrestler.

My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate.



I have failed as a father. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 30, 2017

Nah u didn't fail as a father!? U failed as a wrestler, thats why they dressed ya up in a suit N tie & told ya 2 sit down #HowYouDoin #Champ https://t.co/mdkrvflAfY — Enzo Amore (@real1) October 1, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.