- Above, Brie Bella did another Q&A with her fans and is asked about her thoughts on Maryse having a baby. Brie said she was excited for her and couldn't wait for Maryse to experience that journey. As seen on Total Divas, the two have had issues with each other in the past.

"I am so happy for her," Brie said. "I think it's a beautiful thing - put aside whatever our thing was - going through a pregnancy and being a first time Mom is crazy what it does to you. You just love your baby so much and it's such a beautiful journey. When you have a baby, you realize what your true purpose is in life. So, I'm excited for her to experience that. I'm excited for her and Mike [Miz] to go on that journey, because it made Bryan and I closer in such a different way thought we couldn't imagine. I honestly can't wait to see what their baby looks like."

- WWE asked fans in their latest poll: "Who should be the highest-rated active Superstar in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: AJ Styles (17), Brock Lesnar (16 percent), Seth Rollins (14 percent), Braun Strowman (13 percent), and John Cena (12 percent).

See Also Daniel Bryan Says He's Growing His Hair Out For A Match

- At last night's WWE live event in Winnipeg, Canada, Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Universal Title against Sheamus. Brock retained his title after hitting an F5 and pinning Sheamus. This is Lesnar's last scheduled appearance with WWE for right now until after TLC.

When the #BEAST #BrockLesnar comes to town there's only ONE WAY to introduce him. #WWEWinnipeg @paulheyman A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 30, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.