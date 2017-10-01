- Above, is from 1998 when Kane tricked "Stone Cold" Steve Austin by decoying as The Undertaker.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes Sheamus (with Cesaro), Stephanie McMahon (with Triple H), Mandy Rose, and Nikki Bella.
- A fan asked Kevin Owens if he recalled the last time Shane McMahon was in a Hell in a Cell match, showing a photo of Shane dropping off the cell. Owens responded, "Yes. He jumped off of it like a dumbass and lost." Shane lost to the Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 shortly after missing an elbow drop from the top of the cell through an announce table. You can check out this year's Hell in a Cell card by clicking here.
Remember the last time @shanemcmahon was in a Hell in a Cell match? @FightOwensFight #WWEHIAC pic.twitter.com/d7jmHrktuq— Team Awesome/Lorenzo (@TeamAwesome418) October 1, 2017
Yes. He jumped off of it like a dumbass and lost. https://t.co/rTFLMbwBeK— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 1, 2017
