- Above, is from 1998 when Kane tricked "Stone Cold" Steve Austin by decoying as The Undertaker.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes Sheamus (with Cesaro), Stephanie McMahon (with Triple H), Mandy Rose, and Nikki Bella.

The #NoMercy PPV should be renamed #NoTeeth in honour of this guy's awesome performance tonight after eating the ring post. WE ARE #THEBAR.

Join us in the fight against pediatric cancer by bidding on this one of a kind gold @connorscure title belt! wweauction.com

A post shared by Amanda Saccomanno (@mandysacs) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

- A fan asked Kevin Owens if he recalled the last time Shane McMahon was in a Hell in a Cell match, showing a photo of Shane dropping off the cell. Owens responded, "Yes. He jumped off of it like a dumbass and lost." Shane lost to the Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 shortly after missing an elbow drop from the top of the cell through an announce table. You can check out this year's Hell in a Cell card by clicking here.

Yes. He jumped off of it like a dumbass and lost. https://t.co/rTFLMbwBeK — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 1, 2017

