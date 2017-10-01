- Above, WWE takes a look at ten playable character roster debuts in WWE 2K18. The group includes: No Way Jose, Sanity, Authors of Pain, Peyton Royce, Booby Roode and others.

- Dolph Ziggler will be in Aurora, Colorado on Tuesday, October 3 at the Cricket Wireless store located at 6554 S Parker Rd., Ste 109. From 10am to 12pm, he will be signing autographs and taking photos, which are first-come, first-served.

- Over the past few weeks, Dolph Ziggler has been coming out as different wrestlers (The Undertaker, The Ultimate Warrior, and DX) to mock them for just being an entrance or a character that anyone could do. This led to Bobby Roode coming out and match was set for them at Hell in a Cell. On Twitter, an individual called Ziggler's current creative direction "sad" and Ziggler responded by saying that the more people complain online in unison, the more popular his segments look, so he ends up getting additional TV time.

Haven't seen your creative this sad since dog ziggler — Devin Taugner (@DTaug) September 28, 2017

My fav part is, the MORE marks complain (online, obviously) in unison during my seg, it makes it MORE popular & they give me MORE time haha — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 28, 2017

