- Above, Gail Kim says she going to finish up her in-ring career at the Bound For Glory PPV on November 5. Kim says she wants to go out on her terms and will do so in Ottawa, Canada. Kim career started in 2000, debuted in WWE in 2002 and then headed to TNA in 2005. Kim was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame last year and has been the Knockouts Champion six times, as well as the WWE Women's Champion on one occasion.

- SPLX Apparel announced that Chelsea Green (Laurel Van Ness) will be joining their team, below you can see her modeling some of their line. Other wrestlers already signed are Zack Sabre Jr., Gail Kim, and Angelico.

We're proud to welcome Chelsea Green as the latest athlete to join SPLX!#TeamSuplex #SPLX pic.twitter.com/KqkBXMTH1C — SPLX Apparel (@SuplexWrestling) September 28, 2017

- Taya Valkyrie posted on her Instagram an in-depth look at how her mindset has been regarding training, her weight, happiness, and eating habits over the last few years. After having to work through some tough issues, Taya looks to be in a much better place these days.

"So recently I have seen a lot of comments about me "looking different" on Impact compared to Lucha. So, let's just clear up a few things and discuss some others. These first two pictures were taken about 2-3 years ago, yes I'm freaking tiny. The other two over the last few weeks. Behind the 6-pack and the fake smile was a miserable person. I was in a bad relationship, I had convinced myself that I wasn't pretty enough, fit enough or good enough, basically I was in a huge hole of depression and was having anxiety attacks regularly. I am not a stress eater, I'm a stress no eater. I was miserable. Perro Aguayo my mentor passed away, a year later my sister did, I was not in a good place emotionally and looking back on it, it was so obvious. I would break down in tears for no reason and I was a mess! I have always battled self esteem issues and behind the most confident person can sometimes be the most insecure human being ever.

So, fast forward to now, I am now in an amazing place, In not only my professional life, but my personal one. I'm happy, successful, learning more everyday about who I really am, what I want out of life and overall, very happy. I workout because I love to train. I don't workout because I feel fat or because people tell me to, I do it for me. I squat, I lift, I eat amazing and cook for myself and my little family everyday. I realize I am worthy of having my best life. Your weight does not determine your worth, nor do the people that stand around judging you. Be confident and walk strongly in the directions of your dreams, 6-packs don't make you a better person, nor do they determine if you will be successful or not. Love yourself, be healthy and never let others control your self esteem. My butt is back and so are my legs and my attitude ?? Like it or not, hahahaha, just do you. Hope sharing this story will inspire someone to accept and see how truly amazing each and everyone of us is. There's only one you and that you is perfect!"

