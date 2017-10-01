- As noted, Starrcade 2017 on Saturday, November 25th in Greensboro, N.C. will be a SmackDown live event and is not scheduled to air on the WWE Network. While many fans were hoping that WWE will end up airing the show on the Network, tickets went on sale this past Friday and there were seats on either side of where the hard cam would go, which would suggest that the event is not being taped to be televised. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Kerry Morris)

- WWE will be returning to the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, Louisiana for a SmackDown live event on Monday, on November 20th. Tickets went on sale this weekend at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent t-shirts to the entire Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team, who wore them during practice this past Friday. Flair sent the shirt because Jaguars owner Tony Khan is his friend. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone called Flair's gesture "great," and addressed Flair's recent health scare.

"I was great," Marrone told First Coast News. "Obviously, Ric, I met him one time while he was here at one of our games, briefly. It was only because my mind was occupied on the game. I wish it was in a social setting because I had a lot of questions for him.

"So when this came in and Tony's relationship with him, obviously he just went through a life-threatening situation, for us to just do something and wish him well in his recovery, which we're happy to see that he's doing well, I think it's a gesture of having support for him."

The Jaguars also thanked Flair on Twitter, as seen below:

Thanks for the shirts, @RicFlairNatrBoy, and glad you're doing better!



We appreciate your support of the team!https://t.co/tJU0gtU2qb pic.twitter.com/U5FqNmV509 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 29, 2017

