Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Winnipeg:

* Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt.

* Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Elias & Dash Wilder.

* Neville defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore via disqualification.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel.

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Sheamus.

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Emma.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeated Jason Jordan.

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles