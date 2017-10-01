WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been added to another WWE RAW. Lesnar is now scheduled to appear at the post-WWE TLC edition of RAW on Monday, October 23rd in Green Bay, Wisconsin. As Marc reported last week, Lesnar was also added to the RAW on November 13th from Atlanta, which is the final RAW before the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It should be noted that although Lesnar is not currently advertised for the Survivor Series, he is expected to defend his title against Finn Balor at the show. Lesnar is not scheduled for the post-Survivor Series episode of RAW.

While Lesnar is not currently advertised for The Survivor Series, John Cena still is. However, unlike Lesnar, Cena has yet to be added to any RAW or SmackDown tapings ahead of the pay-per-view. Cena is rumored to be facing Bray Wyatt at The Survivor Series.

