Taya Valkyrie spoke with Wrestling Epicenter on a number of wrestling topics. You can check out the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

Lucha Underground Season 4 and if we'll ever get it:

"Ugh! Honestly, we are in the same position as all of you. We don't know what's going on. It's been a frustrating situation for all of us. It's been 15 months since we filmed Ultima Lucha Tres! We love making that product. It is a totally different product than anything else in the wrestling world. We're like sitting ducks waiting, but that's why it is cool that we all have these different opportunities like I went to Japan twice last year, I'm now doing stuff with Impact. I got to travel across the States and wrestle anyone that I want. Take it for what it is. I'm just really excited and hoping we get some news really soon about it."

What really happened leading to her leaving AAA:

"Well, of course they're going to say different! [Laughs] I know the truth because I lived the truth. That's fine. Let them say what they're going to say to make some people with the name called Vampiro look bad. [Laughs] It is what it is. I couldn't go down to TV, because I got into a car accident. They then stripped me of the title without telling me. Got back the title by lying to Johnny about it. It was a big old mess, but I am not a grudge holder. I don't believe in closing doors. I'm continuing to live my life. With that said, what happened sucked. I really felt taken advantage of by a company I had so much loyalty towards. I felt really betrayed. The family down in AAA, they are my family! They protected me and took care of me and had me become who I am today within the Lucha Libre community ... And then then went and did this. It really pissed me off. It didn't have anything to do with the belt itself. It had to do with a respect and a loyalty. A lot of people left the company. I decided to stay and be loyal to the company and got kicked in the butt. It was hard for me on a personal level, because it felt like a betrayal. It is what it is. I would never wish bad on anybody or a company, but I want them to recognize what they did ... Yeah, I've heard these weird apologies from [Vampiro]. It just doesn't make any sense. Everybody should just be honest with what happened and we'll move on. I'm an adult. I don't have time for childish games."

Making the big trip from Canada down to Mexico:

"I had been given a contract from WWE. Then, they decided they didn't want me. I was feeling very depressed and up against a wall with my career. I didn't really ... I knew this is what I wanted to do. So, I just found an opportunity to do it! I was invited to train in Mexico. I went and trained and I stayed! I mean, Perro Aguayo Jr. who passed away a few years ago, changed my life. So did Konnan. So did the whole Roldan family. So did all the people who helped me out along the way. And, all those people who didn't believe in me, I thank them too because they were just part of that motivation that helped me get through the hard times that I had down there. It's an evolution of Taya that's grown up in front of the Lucha Libre community. And now, I get to present that to the American wrestling community."

The Women's Revolution:

"I think it is something that has evolved over time. I don't want this to be a trend. If everyone loves women's wrestling because we are challenging ourselves and having these crazy ass matches, then believe in us too. Don't just talk about it."

