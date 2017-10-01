- Above is the full WWE Championship Hell in a Cell match between Randy Orton and Shamus from 2010. Orton was able to hit an RKO over the steel steps to retain the title.

- Today, Mohamed Sanu and Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons are wearing Ric Flair inspired Under Armor cleats.

One time for the Nature Boy @ricflairnatureboy #Wooooooooooo!! #JetFlying #RolexWearing #KissStealing #BeanTalking A post shared by Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@mohamedsanu) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Julio Jones is rockin' with the Nature Boy.

WOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Cidn5LUbn3 — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2017

- Finn Balor showed off his Balor Club themed Nike sneakers, going with the usual black and white with "Balor Club" written across the middle.

One of One #BálorClub #nikemakerexperience #nikepresto A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

