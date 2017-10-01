Source: The Ringer

The Progressive Liberal spoke with The Ringer on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Wrestling in front of hostile crowds:

"I've actually gone places where I know they're not gonna like what I have to say and I've said it anyways. I think we need more of that."

Believing in his gimmick:

"If I was trying to say and do stuff I didn't believe in, the audience would be able to tell. Trust me, I don't think the attention would've sustained if it was just me pretending. It would've been 15 minutes of fame."

Getting a full-time contract with a company like WWE:

"It would be too much of a hot potato from an advertising standpoint. Politics and religion are close to home and start arguments."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.