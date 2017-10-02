- Above, Nikki Bella gave a sneak peek at the Dancing with the Stars wardrobe room. As noted, this week John Cena will be in attendance for the show and Nikki has dedicated the dance to him.

- Today's only birthday is WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna, he would have turned 51 years old. Yokozuna passed away in October of 2000 at 34 years old. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012, he was able to capture the WWF World Heavyweight Championship two times during his time with the company, which was from 1992 until 1996.

- On Facebook, Matt Hardy wrote about how he had to go through a "nothing" alert and stop by TSA agents after his protein bar flagged one of his carry-on bags. Because the bar was too big, they had to go through their steps in searching through everything Hardy had with him, as well as a pat-down. Matt noted that everyone was extremely polite and went on to talk about being smart about using social media as many people tend to use it as an outlet to complain, instead of using it for good. You can see his full post below.

