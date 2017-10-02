Over the weekend, numerous YouTube channels posted WWE 2K18 entrances for a variety of WWE Superstars including The Rock, Charlotte, John Cena, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, and others. The video game will be released on October 17, above is Alexa Bliss' entrance and the rest are below.
John Cena
The Rock
Shawn Michaels
Bray Wyatt
Sheamus and Cesaro
Charlotte
Enzo Amore
Peyton Royce
Kassius Ohno
Maryse
Curt Hawkins
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.