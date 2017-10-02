Triple H is headed to India to officially announce their upcoming RAW live events this December in Delhi. As we reported last month, the shows will take place on December 7 and 8 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Despite the events being RAW branded shows, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is scheduled for both events. There has been no word on if Mahal will also appear at the RAW live event immediately preceding the Delhi shows in Abu Dhabi on December 6 at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, The Miz and Bayley are scheduled for the Delhi and Abu Dhabi shows.

Tickets will be available at BookMyShow.com at this link, and are expected to go on sale this week.

Triple H tweeted the following as he landed in London before making the trip to Mumbai:

Just landed in London....Thanks for the light show during my entrance to the U.K.

Leave tomorrow for Mumbai, top that India. pic.twitter.com/QWOUDi8GHd — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2017

