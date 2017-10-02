Below are results from last night's SmackDown live event in Boise, ID:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defeated The Usos and Breezango to retain their titles

* Rusev defeated Chad Gable via submission with the Accolade

* Luke Harper & The Hype Bros defeated Erick Rowan & The Ascension after Harper pinned Viktor with a lariat

* Sami Zayn pinned Mike Kanellis. After the match, Kanellis asked for another match and Sin Cara came out.

* Sin Cara defeated Mike Kanellis

* United States Champion AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin & Tye Dillinger after Styles pinned Corbin.

Naomi, Becky, and Charlotte at the #WWEBoise show ?????? pic.twitter.com/tvPmC1UISM — Annette ?? 5 Days ?? (@AnnetteReid24) October 1, 2017

* Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Lana & Carmella (w/ James Ellsworth) after Charlotte submitted Lana with the Figure Eight.

* Bobby Roode pinned Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal (w/ The Singh Brothers) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura after the Singh Brothers interfered, allowing Jinder to get the win after hitting the Khallas. After the match, Nakamura hit everyone with Kinshasas.

