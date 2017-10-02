- What Culture Pro Wrestling will present their final Loaded tapings on Tuesday before the company's upcoming relaunch. What Culture Pro Wrestling (WCPW) will be relaunched as Defiant Wrestling on December 4th with an internet pay-per-view from the O2 Academy Newcastle. Former WWE star Stu Bennett, f.k.a. Wade Barrett, has been named the new General Manager for the promotion.

- WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Kevin Von Erich will be appearing at Imperial Wrestling Revolution's Oklamania II this Saturday at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Also at the event, IWR World Tag Team Champions Marshall and Ross Von Erich will be defending their titles. A host of wrestling legends are also scheduled to appear at OklaCon before the wrestling event, including Sting, Kevin Von Erich, John Morrison, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Matt Sydal, Bully Ray, Gail Kim, Sunny, Taya Valkyrie, Vickie Guerrero, Mike McGuirk, "Mean" Gene Okerlund and Missy Hyatt. You can get more information at imperialwrestlingrevolution.com.

- As noted, The Young Bucks released a "cease and desist" shirt last week with "Too Sweet" censored on the front after WWE sent them a cease & desist letter for using the "Too Sweet" branding, which WWE trademarked in 2015. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the shirt was the best selling shirt of September on Pro Wrestling Tees despite only being out for a few days.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.