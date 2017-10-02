Source: Live Audio Wrestling

Colt Cabana already has a lot on his plate as a wrestler and sometimes-commentator for Ring Of Honor, but he's dealing with a bit of tumult outside the ring as well. Cabana is in the midst of a lawsuit from WWE ringside physician Christopher Amann for comments CM Punk made on his podcast, and he admitted it hasn't been easy on him.

In November of 2014, Punk was a guest on Cabana's The Art Of Wrestling podcast and said he was mistreated for a back injury and a concussion by Amann. Amann filed suit against Punk and Cabana, whose real name is Scott Colton, for the comments. Amann said Cabana had "affirmed and amplified" Punk's comments, according to the suit.

As a guest on the Live Audio Wrestling podcast, Cabana said the suit is still ongoing and he's not at liberty to discuss it.

"The update is that it's still going on, it's costing me a lot of money, and that's the extent that my lawyers will allow me to talk," Cabana said. "So nothing breaking here, but just do know that it's always on my mind, it's always a very sad thing. And I've talked to other podcasters... it's kind of changed the way that he's worked and realizing that this is a reality that you can host a show and get sued for it."

"It's always in the back of my mind now, which is a little upsetting," he continued. "But that's the way of the world, I guess."

Last month on SmackDown Live, Vince McMahon cut a promo on Kevin Owens where he belittled Owens for wanting to file a lawsuit against the WWE. Cabana admitted he did feel a little offended by the promo, but pointed out that he and Punk are the ones who are being sued.

"I watched it a couple days afterwards and a little bit of me wanted to make gifs and little videos of him saying something about lawsuits and that kind of stuff," Cabana said. "I mean, I don't know. Punk and I, we didn't do a lawsuit. We're getting sued. But it did hit a little home, and of course made me a little sad."

