- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video featuring the wildest moments inside Hell in a Cell. The group includes: Daniel Bryan diving into the cell wall, Mankind getting dropped on thumbtacks, and Roman Reigns spearing Bray Wyatt off the apron and down through a table.

- Tonight, a new WWE Story Time will air immediately after Raw on the WWE Network.

See Also Brian Christopher Reveals Vince McMahon Speech To The WWE Locker Room When Attitude Era Started

- Elias noted on his Twitter that tonight's song will be dedicated to Michael Cole, who will be absent to be at his son's wedding. This will mark only the second time in twenty years that Cole has missed a week of WWE television broadcasts. Tom Phillips will be his replacement.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.