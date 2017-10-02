- Above is the latest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas featuring WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting Booby Roode.

- Scott Fishman of TV Insider has an interview with Charlotte, who was promoting her new book, Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte. During the interview, she discussed visiting Dancing With The Stars last week to support Nikki Bella.

"To see her [Nikki] take this next step in her career on Dancing with the Stars, it was inspiring," Charlotte reveals. "Also, that is why the division is so strong right now. We all work together and support each other. That's what is showing in our work. I think that's why we are getting the opportunities we are getting."

- John Cena visited six-year-old Devin Suau last week, who is the boy behind the #WhyNotDevin campaign. Devin was diagnosed with a rare type of pediatric cancer and doctors give him less than 16 months to live. Cena visited the boy and his friends, and even tried on a #WhyNotDevin shirt, as seen below:

