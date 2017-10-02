- Above is the latest "5 Things You Need To Know Before Tonight's RAW" with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's show. As noted, Roman Reigns will challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, while Braun Strowman will face Seth Rollins.

- While it appeared as if Enzo Amore had been acting more heelish over the past several weeks, Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the idea of the Enzo - Neville double turn happened before the No Mercy pay-per-view. Enzo was roundly booed in his promo with Neville days earlier on 205 Live, however it's not known if that was what caused the decision.

- 2K today sent us details on two new features for WWE 2K18 – MyPLAYER and ROAD TO GLORY. This year, players will create their MyPLAYER characters, which get stronger and more powerful along with player progression, to use in both MyCAREER and ROAD TO GLORY. ROAD TO GLORY is a completely new online experience where MyPLAYERS from all over the world battle against each other. You can read their blog post for full details here.

