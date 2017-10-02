Source: PWInsider

PWInsider is reporting that there will be a segment on tonight's WWE RAW where WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will address the entire Cruiserweight division.

As noted, the following matches are also scheduled for tonight's RAW:

* Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

* Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz for the title

