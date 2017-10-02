- Matt Hardy posted the video above on Twitter with a message for fans in Denver, the site of tonight's RAW. Hardy shortened his hair, which now looks like it did when he first debuted the "Broken" character. Hardy also spoke in his Broken dialect saying, "Denver, you knew I'd come!"

- WWE will be doing a double shot in Denver, as tomorrow's SmackDown Live will also take place at the Pepsi Center. Before tomorrow's show, Dolph Ziggler will be signing autographs and taking photographs at the Cricket Wireless store located at 6554 S Parker Rd. Ste 109 in Aurora, CO this Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

- Corey Graves' younger brother Sam Adonis, who is a top heel for CMLL in Mexico, chimed in on Corey's online feud with Enzo Amore. Adonis, who briefly worked for Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011 when it was WWE's developmental league, tweeted:

