WWE posted the video above backstage from tonight's RAW in Denver, CO. In the video, Rollins, who faces Braun Strowman on tonight's show, was asked about everyone talking about The Shield reuniting.

"I guess it kinda is on everybody's mind," Rollins admitted. "The last three years, that's the one question I've gotten. But the truth is, Roman's doing his thing while Ambrose and I, we mended that fence, we're doing our own thing. [We're] RAW Tag Team Champions, but tonight, the focus has got to be on Braun Strowman.

"I talked the talk last week, I called out Braun," Rollins continued. "So I've gotta go out there and walk the walk this week. That's just the way it is, and that's the way it's gotta be. I gotta go out, me vs. Braun, that's the focus tonight. I'm gonna burn it down."

The Shield are slated to reunite for the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view on Sunday, October 22nd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In addition to Rollins vs. Strowman on tonight's RAW, Roman Reigns will challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. Join us tonight for our live coverage of the show and Viewing Party. I will also be on hand for tonight's RAW in Denver, so follow us on Instagram @WrestlingINC or my personal Twitter account @RajGiri_303 for exclusive photos, videos and news from tonight's show.

